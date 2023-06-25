CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Putin Likely 'Very Scared' of Mutiny and 'Hiding Somewhere': Ukraine President Zelensky
Putin Likely 'Very Scared' of Mutiny and 'Hiding Somewhere': Ukraine President Zelensky

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 07:01 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky, in his daily address said, the man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is likely “very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.

“The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself."

