‘Putin Made Wrong Choice, New President Soon’: Wagner Group Warns; Russia Bombs Rebels

The Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin warned Russian President Putin that he will be replaced by a new president soon and said he made a wrong choice.

Wagner PMC Telegram channel:"Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him. Soon we will have a new president"

“Putin made the wrong choice and soon Russia will have a new president,” the Russian paramilitary group, consisting of veterans and hardened criminals, said via their official Telegram account.

BREAKING: Russian air force has reportedly bombed Wagner vehicles on the strategic M4 highway that leads to Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin started a rebellion against the Russian government and ordered that they hand over Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian chief of army staff Valery Gerasimov so that he could question them over their lack of disregard for Wagner’s forces in Russia.

Russia News LIVE: Wagner Rebellion ‘Stab in the Back to Russia, Chief Prigozhin ‘Betrayed’ Out of Personal Ambition, Says Putin in His Address

Wagner Group made the comments on their Telegram page shortly after Russian President Putin addressed the nation. “What we are facing is betrayal. Unreasonable ambition has led to treason. The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artemovsk [Bakhmut], fought for Novorossiya, their name and glory have been betrayed by those who are trying to organise an insurgency,” Russian President Putin said.

The group also said that Putin allegedly demanded the most combat-ready unit be neutralised citing that there are ‘traitors’.

Prigozhin, early Saturday morning, first went on a tirade against the Russian Army and then accused them of attacking Wagner’s militia. He then accused the Russian defence ministry of “destroying the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers”.

However, Putin said that Prigozhin has stabbed Russia in the back with his action, without naming the leader of the mercenary group. “Any internal turmoil is a mortal threat to our statehood, to us as a nation. Our actions to defend the Motherland will be tough. All those who have taken the path of betrayal will suffer inevitable punishment. Those who organised the military mutiny and raised arms against their comrades-in-arms have betrayed Russia,” Putin said.

Wagner’s forces have taken control of certain important setups in Rostov and Voronezh.

There are unverified reports that the Russian air force bombed Wagner vehicles positioned on the M4 highway. The M4 highway leads to Moscow and is only a few hours from Voronezh where reportedly Wagner has some control.

Wagner chief Prigozhin has been accusing the Russian defence ministry of giving false information to Putin on the ground situation in Ukraine, not supplying adequate resources to his Wagner units and accused the Russian army of cowardice in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.