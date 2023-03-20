Putin Says Russia Ready to Discuss China's Ukraine plan; Xi Hails 'Close Ties' Between Both Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping he was ready to discuss Beijing’s Ukraine peace proposal.

“We are always open to negotiations," Putin told Xi. “We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course."

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hailed his country’s “close ties" with Russia during his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin during a three-day state visit.

“We are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation. It is this status that determines that there should be close ties between our countries," the Chinese leader said, according to translated remarks carried by Russian state television.

