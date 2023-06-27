Putin to Make 'Important Statements' Monday in Wake of Wagner Revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make some important announcements on Monday night, Russian state television announced, after the country was shaken by an armed revolt over the weekend.
"Putin this evening will make a series of important statements," state television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The Russian state channels Vesti and Perviy Kanal also had banners that read: "Address by the president of Russia: soon."