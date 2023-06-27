CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Putin to Make 'Important Statements' Monday in Wake of Wagner Revolt
1-MIN READ

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 00:36 IST

Moscow, Russia

Earlier, Russian President Putin said a treason against Russia led by Wagner will not be forgiven. (Image: Reuters)

Putin this evening will make a series of important statements, state television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make some important announcements on Monday night, Russian state television announced, after the country was shaken by an armed revolt over the weekend.

“Putin this evening will make a series of important statements," state television quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The Russian state channels Vesti and Perviy Kanal also had banners that read: “Address by the president of Russia: soon."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
