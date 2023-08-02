CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jack Smith'Imran's Trash'China-Taiwan ConflictRussia Odesa StrikesMoscow Format Meeting
Home » World » QR740, Los Angeles-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Declares Full Emergency, Lands in Edinburgh
1-MIN READ

QR740, Los Angeles-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Declares Full Emergency, Lands in Edinburgh

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 15:18 IST

Doha, Qatar

It is the most tracked flight in the world right now. (AP File Photo)

It is the most tracked flight in the world right now. (AP File Photo)

Some on social media also mentioned that "based on descent rate and apparent heading" the flight QR740 may be diverted to London.

A Qatar Airways flight, QR740, heading from Los Angeles to Doha has declared full emergency and has landed in Edinburgh. Although no official announcement has come in, it is the most tracked flight in the world.

Some on social media also already mentioned that “based on descent rate and apparent heading" the flight QR740 may be diverted to Edinburgh.

As per Flightradar24, the flight’s scheduled departure from Los Angeles was at 4:35 pm (local time), while it was estimated to arrive at destination at 6:30 pm.

(More details awaited)

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
first published:August 02, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 15:18 IST