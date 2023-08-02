QR740, Los Angeles-Doha Qatar Airways Flight Declares Full Emergency, Lands in Edinburgh

A Qatar Airways flight, QR740, heading from Los Angeles to Doha has declared full emergency and has landed in Edinburgh. Although no official announcement has come in, it is the most tracked flight in the world.

Some on social media also already mentioned that “based on descent rate and apparent heading" the flight QR740 may be diverted to Edinburgh.

QR740 is the most tracked flight in the world right now on @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/7vkAfFpwaK— Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) August 2, 2023

As per Flightradar24, the flight’s scheduled departure from Los Angeles was at 4:35 pm (local time), while it was estimated to arrive at destination at 6:30 pm.

(More details awaited)