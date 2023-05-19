Quad Leaders to Meet on Sidelines of G7: White House

Quad leaders will meet Saturday in Japan, the White House said, after talks in Australia were cancelled when US President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip over a domestic debt ceiling row.
“Tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President (Joe) Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting," the White House said in a statement Friday. The Quad groups together Japan, Australia, India and the United States.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
top videos