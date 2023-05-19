CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Quad Leaders to Meet on Sidelines of G7: White House
1-MIN READ

Quad Leaders to Meet on Sidelines of G7: White House

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 18:19 IST

Hiroshima

India is a partner in both the US-initiated Indo-Pacific and Quad. (Representative Image: Reuters)

India is a partner in both the US-initiated Indo-Pacific and Quad. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Quad groups together Japan, Australia, India and the United States

Quad leaders will meet Saturday in Japan, the White House said, after talks in Australia were cancelled when US President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip over a domestic debt ceiling row.

“Tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President (Joe) Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting," the White House said in a statement Friday. The Quad groups together Japan, Australia, India and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
