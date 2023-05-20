CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Quad Summit: Success & Security of Indo-Pacific Important for Whole World, Says PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 19:13 IST

Hiroshima

US President Joe Biden (left), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (second left), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (third left), and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a Quad Leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in Japan on May 20. (Image: AP/PTI)

The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace, and prosperity

The Indo-Pacific region is an "engine" of global trade, innovation, and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said this in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

He also said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.

"With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

"There is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is an engine of global trade, innovation, and development," he said.

The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace, and prosperity.

    The Quad summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

    It was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However, it was decided to hold the Quad summit in Hiroshima after President Biden postponed his trip to Australia.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
