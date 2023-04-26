Queen Consort Camilla's Ex-Husband to Attend King Charles' Coronation: Reports

If UK media reports are to be believed Andrew Parker Bowles, the first husband of Queen Consort Camilla, will attend the upcoming coronation ceremony of UK’s King Charles III on May 6.

The couple, who were married for 22 years and have two grown-up children, will reunite as the 83-year-old watches his ex-wife being crowned at Westminster Abbey, British publication Daily Mail reported.

Former Tory minister Nadine Dorries expressed her excitement upon hearing the news and praised the former couple for setting an example of how ex-spouses can remain a positive part of each other’s lives.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorries described Andrew’s attendance as a “moment of pride" for both him and Camilla. Despite their separation, the couple has maintained a healthy relationship and often communicate with each other.

Andrew, who previously served with the Blues and Royals as an army officer and was awarded a Queen’s Commendation for Bravery in Zimbabwe, is commonly referred to as ‘The Brigadier’. He has been a part of royal circles for many years.

Dorries, in the Daily Mail report, revealed that Andrew would call Camilla to correct her when she was wrong, and she would call him to point out his misbehavior.

The former couple has shown that it’s possible to live in relative harmony after divorce, and their grandchildren, three of whom will play a key role in the coronation, are a testament to their bond.

