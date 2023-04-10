Quetta Blasts: IED Explosion in Police Vehicle Kills 4, 19 Injured

Four people including two policemen and a minor girl died after an explosion near a police vehicle struck Pakistan’s Quetta on Monday. According to news agency GeoTV, the blast was reported from the city’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal area.

The report also said 15 people were also injured in the blast. Several vehicles and motorcycles in the area have been damaged due to the blast. The injured were shifted to the nearby Civil Hospital.

“We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital,” Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Quetta hospital told news outlet Reuters.

The police officers also told Reuters that the attack targeted the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations. The vehicle was parked in Quetta’s Kandahari Bazar.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. The motorcycle was parked behind the officer’s vehicle. They said that three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast.

No one has claimed responsibility for Monday’s blasts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast in Balochistan’s capital city with prayers for those who died in the incident and offered condolences to their families.

In February, at least five people were injured in a blast in Pakistan’s Quetta. The banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast that occurred at Quetta Police Lines Area.

The February blasts also targeted police officers.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has increased its attacks on Pakistan’s police and armed forces. In January, the TTP carried out a suicide bomb blast in a mosque situated in heavily secured area in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. The blasts occurred in the city’s Police Lines area and led to the deaths of over 90 people and injured over 100 people. The January blasts also targeted the security personnel.

The Pakistani Taliban also laid siege on the Karachi police headquarters in February. It took responsibility for the attacks and said the “suicide mission” aimed to take control of the police station and eliminate top officers. Three police officers and one civilian died in the incident.

