Quran Burning Row: Swedish Law Minister Says Talks On to Amend Protest Law

The Swedish government could be open the amending the protest law after the public burning of the Quran in Stockholm led to backlash from Muslim nations and followers across the world.

Last month, Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born refugee burnt a Quran outside Swedish capital Stockholm’s main mosque late June during the festival of Eid al-Adha. Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the incident has made Sweden a target for jihadist violence.

“We have seen arrests in Sweden on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist offence. There have been arrests in Germany on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist offence against Sweden in the light of this. We can also see that the burning of the Quran last week has generated threats to our internal security,” Gunnar Strömmer was quoted as saying by Aftonbladet.

Strömmer said Sweden must analyse the legal situation in the light of the current events and said the Swedish government is currently analysing the situation and will return with conclusions.

The incident is expected to concern Sweden as it eyes NATO membership and Turkey is unhappy with how the Swedish government handled the situation. Turkey has blocked Sweden’s bid and alleges that Stockholm houses elements that Ankara considers terrorists.

“The fact that the Swedish security system is incapable of preventing provocations and is presenting an image of a (country) that brings problems to NATO instead of more power is making us think in terms of the strategic and security aspects,” Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, said earlier this week.

Turkey itself has strayed from its secular roots and conservative groups inside the nation wants to hold Sweden accountable.

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq unanimously condemned the incident and Morocco recalled its ambassador from Sweden.

In Pakistan, Christian minorities have received threats as Momika is an Iraqi Christian. It also passed a legislation demanding Sweden to take steps against those involved in the desecration of the holy book.

In Baghdad, a crowd of protesters also entered the compound of the Swedish embassy and had to be dispersed by security forces.

Authorities gave permission for Momika’s protest but later launched a probe saying that they are investigation his protest act as a ‘stunt’ or ‘potential act of agitation against an ethnic group’.

