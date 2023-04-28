Rajnath Singh Calls on SCO Members to Fight Terrorism in Defence Ministers' Meet, Pak Joins Virtually

The Defence Ministers of India, Russia, China and other countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Friday and deliberated on pressing regional security challenges and related issues.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended the defence ministers’ meeting through virtual mode.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also expected to review the overall situation in Afghanistan.

“India views SCO as an important organisation to promote defence cooperation among member states. We, as a nation, wish to further strengthen the spirit of trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO," Singh said in his opening remarks.

Rajnath Singh called upon the member states to unitedly fight terrorism and eliminate the menace in all its forms.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Russia’s Sergei Shoigu, Tajikistan’s Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran’s Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan’s Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov are among those attending the meeting in Delhi.

Earlier, the officials said that the main focus of the deliberations would be on regional security situations including the developments in Afghanistan.

