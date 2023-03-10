Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Poudel has been elected as the third President of Nepal. Paudel, who got the support of the ruling 8-party alliance, was elected president by defeating CPN-UML leader Subash Chandra Nembang.

In the presidential election held on Thursday, Poudel got 33,802 votes by weightage while his rival Nembang got 15,518 votes. There is a provision that federal parliamentarians and provincial assembly members can also vote in the presidential election of Nepal.

831, including 313 federal parliamentarians and 518 provincial assembly members, voted for electing Nepal’s head of state. The vote share of the federal parliamentarian was 79 and the state assembly member was 48.

The tenure of outgoing president Bidyadevi Bhandari ends on March 12.

The Maoist centre led by the current Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (known as Prachanda) had become the third force in the general election held on November 4. Before the elections, Dahal had made an agreement with the Nepali Congress led coalition that he should be supported for the post of Prime minister after the poll.

But, after the poll results, NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him the prime minister and claimed that he should get the leadership for the first 2.5 years.

Dahal did not agree to it and he reached the residence of KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the opposition party CPN-UML. He became the Prime Minister with Oli’s support. However, NC also supported Dahal while taking a vote of confidence in Parliament on January 10.

During that time, the Congress leader, who is now the President-elect Ram Chandra Poudel had commented that NC lost everything they had gained. However, within two months, the Nepali Congress has again turned Nepali politics into its favour.

After NC also gave a vote of confidence to PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, he proposed ‘a national consensus’ for the post of President. But, CPN-UML president KP Sharma Oli did not agree. Pushpa Kamal Dahal then left the alliance with CPN-UML and supported the candidate of opposition party Nepali Congress.

When the prime minister went in alliance with the Congress at the period of presidential election, Ram Chandra Poudel became the third president of the Republic of Nepal. In his own words, he got the opportunity to become the President after getting everything that the NC had lost.

NC is the largest party in Nepal after the General election.

Lost Prime Minister’s Election 17 times

Paudel is the senior most leader to reach the post of President of Nepal. Born on 14 October 1944, Paudel entered politics at the age of 16 after Congress leader BP Koirala was jailed by King Mahendra.

After Koirala returned from exile in India in 1976, Paudel continued politics by staying close to him. Paudel also participated in the 1961’s rebellion by the Nepali Congress. Poudel, an activist of the independent student movement in 1962, was elected as the president of the student union in Saraswati Campus, Kathmandu in 1963.

In 1967, he was elected as the general secretary of the Democratic Socialist Youth League. Poudel is also one of the founding members who played an important role in the establishment of Nepal Student Union.

Paudel, who became the coordinator of the Central Publicity Campaign Committee of the Congress in 1983, has been a member of the Congress Central Committee since 1987. After the restoration of democracy, Paudel was elected MP from Tanahun district of central Nepal from the general election that was held on 12 May 1991. He then became the Minister of Local Development.

In 1992, he became the Minister of Local Development and Agriculture, and in 1994, he was elected as Speaker of the House. In 2000, when he was elected MP for the third time, he became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs and Communications.

After the then rebel Maoists came to the peace process, Paudel also got the responsibility of peace secretariat coordinator. After that he became the Minister of Peace and Reconstruction. He became the Congress Vice President in 2007 and was elected the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in 2008. In the second election of the Constituent Assembly in the year 2013, he was elected MP for the fifth time.

Paudel spent 13 years in prison during the struggle against the monarchy. Paudel, who created the image of a decent and honest leader, also has the bitter experience of being defeated 17 times in the prime ministerial elections. However, the then constitutional system was also a factor behind this.

In 2010, Paudel from Congress, Prachanda from Maoist and Jhalnath Khanal from CPN-UML were candidates for the prime ministerial election. However, as per the constitutional provision, the three candidates did not get enough votes, so the contest was held 7 times.

In the eighth time, Prachanda himself dropped out of the race for the Prime Minister and then Paudel competed with Khanal for 17 times. Since no results could be obtained from this series of elections, the election regulations were changed. Jhalnath Khanal was elected Prime Minister in the next election.

‘Will Show What President looks like’

The outgoing president Bidyadevi Bhandari was accused of not maintaining constitutional dignity as she was flexible towards her party leaders. Aiming at that, the newly elected President Paudel has responded that he will show what the President of the Republic country should be.

After being elected, talking to the journalists, Poudel said that the protection of the constitution is his concern. He said that he will play the role of protector of the Constitution.

He said, “I will do my best to implement and comply with the constitution."

