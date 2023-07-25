‘Rape’, Assault to Murder of Hindus, Sikhs in Pak: 4 Recent Incidents Show State of Minorities | Exclusive

A Sikh family wanting to leave Pakistan because of atrocities committed against them; murder of a seven-year-old Hindu girl, with the kin alleging rape; brutal killing of a 20-year-old newly married Hindu youth; and an attack on a Hindu doctor. These are among the four recent brutal incidents that depict the state of minorities in Pakistan.

JULY 25: TIRED OF ATROCITIES, SIKH FAMILY REACHES WAGAH

A Sikh family suffering from atrocities in Pakistan reached the Wagah border on July 25. They say they were terrorized by Muslims and the government and that everyone wants to leave Pakistan, according to local sources. They have a 43-day visa for India and want an asylum or visa extension. They say locals are spoiling their businesses and killing Sikhs is a common feature in Pakistan, said sources. They have also sought citizenship of India.

JULY 24: 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL FOUND DEAD IN SHRINE, FAMILY ALLEGES RAPE

A body of a seven-year-old Hindu girl was recovered from a Hindu deity shrine in RajoKhanai locality of Badin in Pakistan’s Sindh province early morning on July 24. The family informed that the girl went missing on the evening of July 23 and a missing person’s report was filed with the local police station immediately. According to child’s father, they suspect that she was raped before being killed. Police, however, said that though it is a case of murder, and that rape or molestation can be concluded only after the autopsy.

JULY 22: 20-YEAR-OLD KILLED, PARTIALLY DECOMPOSED BODY FOUND

The partially decomposed body of Akash Kumar Bheel, 20, from Sahar village in district and tehsil Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province, was found in the sugarcane fields on July 22. Bheel, who got married in April, had left his house with his friend, Akmal Bhatti, on July 16 and went missing. Police initially arrested Bhatti as a suspect, but then released him on July 23, citing lack of evidence. The case is now being investigated as murder against unknown persons. Bheel’s parents and wife allege that the police has taken a substantial amount of money from Bhatti’s family. JULY 22: HINDU DOCTOR ATTACKED BY PATIENT’s KIN

Dr Jeevan Kumar, a Hindu doctor, was heckled and beaten up by relatives of one Allaha Dino, who was bitten by a venomous snake and died during the treatment at Jarwar village in Sindh’s Ghotki district on July 22. The deceased’s relatives blamed Kumar for negligence, while the hospital staff said that Dino was brought several hours after the snake bite and collapsed even before the treatment could begin. Kumar suffered broken ribs and internal injuries in the attack, before being rescued by the Ghotki police.