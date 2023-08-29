CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :US-China TradeImran Sedition CaseParis Scooters BanFukushima Crank CallChina Covid Rule
Home » World » Rapper Eminem Formally Tells Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Using His Music for Campaign Purposes
1-MIN READ

Rapper Eminem Formally Tells Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Using His Music for Campaign Purposes

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 07:17 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Rapper and songwriter Eminem told Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music while campaigning for himself. (Image: AP/Reuters)

Rapper and songwriter Eminem told Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music while campaigning for himself. (Image: AP/Reuters)

Eminem demanded that Vivek Ramaswamy stop using his music during campaigning after the latter was seen singing popular classic ‘Lose Yourself’.

Rap star Eminem has formally asked Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail, according to a letter made public on Monday.

A video of Ramaswamy, who is enjoying a surge in the Republican primary race, singing along to Eminem’s “Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair went viral earlier this month.

In a letter first reported by the Daily Mail, the authenticity of which was confirmed to AFP, music licenser Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) stated that it had received an official request from Eminem demanding that the 38-year-old candidate no longer use his music.

Ramaswamy, who likens himself as “Trump 2.0," has risen surprisingly to third place among Republicans who are in the running for the 2024 presidential primary elections.

As an undergraduate at Harvard, his side hustle was rapping libertarian-minded lyrics with the stage name “Da Vek."

“If you think debater-extraordinaire Vivek G. Ramaswamy ’07 is intense, you obviously haven’t met Da Vek," The Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, humorously noted in 2006.

During the last two elections, well-known artists including Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith and Adele — as well as heirs of Prince — complained that their songs were played at Donald Trump rallies without their permission.

The Rolling Stones even threatened to sue if the Trump campaign continued to use the British group’s classic hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vivek Ramaswamy
  2. 2024 US Presidential Elections
  3. Eminem
first published:August 29, 2023, 07:17 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 07:17 IST