‘Ready to Die’: Wagner Chief Tells Putin as Mercenaries Gather in Front of Russian Army HQ in Rostov

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force forming the mercenary group is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.

Local media in Russia has confirmed that unidentified men in military fatigues have surrounded the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.

Here are latest updates from this developing story: