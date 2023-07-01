CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :France BurningMDMATikTokKylian MbappeISI Plot
Home » World » Rebels Attack Convoy Carrying Chinese Army Personnel in Myanmar
1-MIN READ

Rebels Attack Convoy Carrying Chinese Army Personnel in Myanmar

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 15:31 IST

Yangon, Myanmar

Aung Min Hlaing, the Myanmar junta chief, has received major support from the Chinese government in suppressing the rebels. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Aung Min Hlaing, the Myanmar junta chief, has received major support from the Chinese government in suppressing the rebels. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

The rebels have denied that the convoy contained Chinese military personnel.

The Myanmar junta on Saturday accused an armed ethnic group of attacking a vehicle convoy containing Chinese military personnel who were travelling to a meeting on border security, a claim the rebels denied.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted democratically-elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from office in a 2021 coup.

Fighting between the junta and opponents has ravaged vast swathes of the country.

On Tuesday, a vehicle convoy containing Chinese military representatives and Myanmar counterparts headed to Myitkyina in northern Kachin state came under fire.

A vehicle that was second in line was shot five times, the junta said.

Myanmar security forces retaliated.

“We can confirm that (Kachin Independence Army) members attacked the convoy," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in an audio message.

The junta said no one was wounded or killed in the incident.

But the KIA denied responsibility.

“KIA did not attack any convoy," KIA colonel Naw Bu told AFP, adding there had been heavy fighting in the area, near where the convoy was attacked, since Monday.

Comment has been sought from China’s foreign ministry.

In October last year, dozens of people died when the Myanmar military conducted air strikes on a KIA concert.

More than 3,700 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. People's Liberation Army's (PLA)
  2. Aung Min Hlaing
  3. myanmar
first published:July 01, 2023, 15:31 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 15:31 IST