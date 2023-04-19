Recording Shows US Cops Discussing Killing Journalists, Publicly Hanging Black Americans

After Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt demanded the resignation of four county officials after a newspaper’s audio recording captured some of them planning to kill two of the paper’s journalists using hit men and hang Black Americans, the McCurtain County sheriff’s office said the recording was illegal.

“There is and has been an ongoing investigation into multiple, significant violation(s) of the Oklahoma Security of Communications Act … which states that it is illegal to secretly record a conversation in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties,” the statement said.

The excerpt of the recording was published by the McCurtain Gazette-News where McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and sheriff’s captain Alicia Manning, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix discuss killing reporters Bruce and Chris Willingham.

The excerpt from the recordings, which can be accessed here, also shows Jennings lamenting that he cannot hang Black people in public, referring to the evil act of lynching and publicly in the 19th and early 20th centuries, under Jim Crow laws, which pushed for segregation of black and white communities.

“I’m gonna tell you something. If it was back in the day, when Alan Marshton would take a damn black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell. They got more rights than we got,” Jennings can be heard allegedly saying.

“Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope,” he said, according to the McCurtain Gazette-News.

A report by the Associated Press said Bruce Willingham, the longtime publisher of the McCurtain Gazette-News, made the recording on March 6 after he left a voice-activated recorder inside the room after a county commissioner’s meeting.

Bruce suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after the meeting ended, this was in violation of Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act.

Chris Willingham, a reporter at the paper, is Bruce Willingham’s son.

“I talked on two different occasions to our attorneys to make sure I wasn’t doing anything illegal,” Bruce Willingham was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The sheriff and his colleagues allegedly discussed how to eliminate the Willinghams. “I’ve known two or three hit men, they’re very quiet guys… And they would cut no f*****g mercy,” Jennings can be heard saying.

“I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them,” he further adds, to which the Sheriff replied by saying he has an excavator.

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office,” the governor said in a statement.

Oklahoma State University journalism professor Joey Senat told the Associated Press that under Oklahoma law, the recording would be legal if it were obtained in a place where the officials being recorded did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The Associated Press report citing Bruce Willingham said that the officials were upset over his reporting on the sheriff’s office which cast him in a bad light. The officials were unhappy over the reporting on the death of Bobby Barrick, a Broken Bow, Oklahoma, man who died at a hospital in March 2022 after McCurtain County deputies shot him with a stun gun.

Read all the Latest News here