CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pope FrancisAjay BangaPakistanH-1B VisaUS
Home » World » Removing Pablo Escobar's Hippos from Colombia to Cost $3.5 Million, 60 Coming to India
1-MIN READ

Removing Pablo Escobar's Hippos from Colombia to Cost $3.5 Million, 60 Coming to India

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 15:37 IST

Bogotá, Colombia

Hippos are seen at the Hacienda Napoles theme park, once the private zoo of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar at his Napoles ranch, in Doradal, Antioquia department, Colombia. (AFP)

Hippos are seen at the Hacienda Napoles theme park, once the private zoo of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar at his Napoles ranch, in Doradal, Antioquia department, Colombia. (AFP)

Authorities said they plan to capture and move the hippopotamuses in the coming months, with 10 bound for Mexico and 60 destined for India

Colombia said Wednesday it was making progress on the transfer of 70 hippos to overseas sanctuaries, but mitigating the havoc caused by this unusual legacy of deceased druglord Pablo Escobar carries a hefty price tag: $3.5 million.

The cocaine baron brought a small number of the African beasts to Colombia in the late 1980s. But after his death in 1993 the animals were left to roam freely in a hot, marshy area of Antioquia department, where environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers which now stand at 150 animals.

Authorities said they plan to capture and move nearly half of the hippopotamuses in the coming months, with 10 bound for the Ostok Sanctuary in northern Mexico and 60 destined for an as-yet unnamed facility in India.

“The whole operation should cost around $3.5 million," Ernesto Zazueta, owner of the Ostok Sanctuary, told reporters.

RELATED NEWS

He and governor Anibel Gaviria, of the Colombian region that is home to the hippos, say they plan to lure the animals with bait into pens where they will remain confined before being put in special crates for the transfer.

Colombia had tried a sterilization program to control the population, but it failed.

The environment ministry declared the hippos an invasive species last year, which opened the door to an eventual cull.

But the hippo transfer plan is seen as a life-saving measure.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. cocaine
  2. colombia
  3. hippopotamus
  4. Pablo Escobar
first published:March 30, 2023, 15:33 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 15:37 IST