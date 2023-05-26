Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Pledges to Ban Abortion in US if Elected

The Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledged that if she is elected president she will sign a federal ban on abortion, according to a report by Fox News.

The former two-term South Carolina governor was quick to point out that passing a ban of this magnitude would require more Republicans in the US Congress.

Haley’s comments came during an event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics where she committed to banning abortion if a Republican-controlled Congress passes a bill. Fox News pointed out that the ‘Politics and Eggs’ event, which is part of a speaking series at Saint Anselm College, is a must stop for those running for the White House.

It also should be noted that New Hampshire is the first state to hold primaries and it is a tradition that has been in place since the 1920s.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, New Hampshire has voted for Democratic presidential candidates five times and once for a Republican candidate (2000 presidential elections).

“It would take a majority of the House, 60 senators and a president to sign it. We haven’t had 60 Republican senators in 100 years,” Haley was quoted as saying by Fox News.

She told a student that the matter is deeply personal for her. She said she will stick to her stance even when she is campaigning in a more liberal state. “I can’t suddenly change my pro-life position because I’m campaigning in New Hampshire. It’s incredibly personal, and I’m going to treat it with the respect it deserves,” she further added.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations appeared to act tougher on abortion, which is currently a hot-button issue in the United States.

The US Supreme Court handed over the issue of legalisation of abortion back to the states after it overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Haley supported the move and said it is “where it belongs”.

Haley signed an abortion ban after 20 weeks when she was the South California governor. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, her successor, this week said he will sign a new ban on abortion after a foetal heartbeat is detected - which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy - passed by the state’s Senate earlier this week.

Republican-controlled states in the US have taken varied positions on abortion bans, with some advocating for complete bans, while others have set the limit at six or 15 weeks.

However, most of these bills include exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or to safeguard the mother’s life.

top videos

Several Republican presidential candidates have voiced their support for such bans, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott stating his willingness to sign a 15-week ban into law.

Notably, there are differences among Republican front-runners on the issue, as Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis recently signed a six-week ban, while former President Donald Trump has expressed reservations, considering it “too harsh."