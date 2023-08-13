CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Running Mate of Slain Ecuadoran Candidate to Run for President
1-MIN READ

Running Mate of Slain Ecuadoran Candidate to Run for President

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 06:06 IST

Quito, Ecuador

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot dead after a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot dead after a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Ecuadoran candidate's running mate replaces him for presidency after assassination. Environmental advocate Andrea Gonzalez steps up for August 20 elections

The running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in August 20 elections, their party said Saturday. “The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the centrist Construye party said in a statement.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and prominent anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night. President Guillermo Lasso has blamed the murder on organized crime. Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in Sunday’s presidential debate in Quito.

Her work has been focused on environmental advocacy, particularly concerning oceans and mangroves, as well as combatting wildlife trafficking and deforestation.

“The name of the vice presidential candidate will be announced in the next hours and will be chosen among the most trusted of those who have shared the struggles of comrade Fernando Villavicencio," the party said.

Six Colombians have so far been arrested and another killed over the assassination.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
