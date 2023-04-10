CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Russia and Ukraine Swap More Than 200 Prisoners

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Reuters

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 23:17 IST

kyiv

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war. (File photo/News18)

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war. (File photo/News18)

Russia's Defence Ministry said its prisoners were freed after a process of negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on Monday, with 106 Russian prisoners of war being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians, both sides said.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war’s opening months.



Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war in Feburary 2022, in a rare example of direct contact between the enemies.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
