CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :S JaishankarSaudi ArabiaSCOPakistanImran Khan
Home » World » Russia Announces Deal to Boost Oil Supplies to India
1-MIN READ

Russia Announces Deal to Boost Oil Supplies to India

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 19:08 IST

Moscow

Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.(File Photo Credit: Reuters)

Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.(File Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Kremlin's decision to deploy its military to Ukraine last February saw Russia's share of the European market collapse as Kyiv's allies levied sanctions on the Russian oil sector

Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on Wednesday to ramp up oil sales to India, as Moscow seeks new buyers in the wake of tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin’s decision to deploy its military to Ukraine last February saw Russia’s share of the European market collapse as Kyiv’s allies levied sanctions on the Russian oil sector.

Rosneft said in a statement that its CEO Igor Sechin had travelled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.

“Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies as well (as) diversify the grades to India," Rosneft said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

Rosneft however did not specify the volumes stipulated in the agreement nor its value.

The announcement comes one day after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow’s oil sales to India had surged more than twentyfold last year.

Rosneft said that representatives of the two oil companies also discussed the “possibilities of making payments in national currencies," pointing to Russia’s efforts to de-dollarise its economy.

Russia, a major producer and key ally of the OPEC oil cartel, cut crude production by 500,000 barrels per day this month in response to the Western sanctions.

Rosneft earlier this month posted a sharp drop in annual profit in the wake of Western sanctions against Russia.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. India
  2. Russia
first published:March 29, 2023, 19:08 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 19:08 IST