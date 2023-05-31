CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Russia Claims Destroyed Ukraine's 'Last Warship' in Odesa
1-MIN READ

Russia Claims Destroyed Ukraine's 'Last Warship' in Odesa

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 18:46 IST

Moscow, Russia

A sailor salutes as he guards the Ukrainian Navy medium landing ship Kirovograd in the Black Sea port of Odessa during Ukraine's Navy Day. (Credits: AFP)

A sailor salutes as he guards the Ukrainian Navy medium landing ship Kirovograd in the Black Sea port of Odessa during Ukraine's Navy Day. (Credits: AFP)

First named 'Kirovograd', the ship was renamed in 2016 in honour of a Ukrainian marine killed near Mariupol in 2015

Russia on Wednesday claimed it had destroyed the last major warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, which it said was stationed in the southern port of Odesa.

“On May 29, a high-precision strike by the Russian Air Force on a ship anchorage site in the port of Odesa destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the ‘Yuri Olefirenko’," the Russian army said in its daily briefing.

AFP was not able to independently confirm the claim.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Naval Force declined to comment.

The Yuri Olefirenko is a medium-size landing ship for troops and vehicles.

    First named “Kirovograd", the ship was renamed in 2016 in honour of a Ukrainian marine killed near Mariupol in 2015.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decorated its crew in June 2022.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:May 31, 2023, 18:40 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 18:46 IST