Russia Claims It Thwarted Ukrainian Sabotage Group from Crossing Border

The governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said border guards and security forces had “thwarted" an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to cross into Russia.

Russia has this year repeatedly reported Ukrainian sabotage attempts on its borders, even sending helicopters to put down a dramatic cross-border incursion in the Belgorod region in May.

“Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The Bryansk region lies in western Russia, bordering Moscow-allied Belarus and Ukraine.

Like several other Russian border regions, it has been hit by regular Ukrainian attacks and shelling during Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.