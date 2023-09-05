CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Russia Claims It Thwarted Ukrainian Sabotage Group from Crossing Border
1-MIN READ

Russia Claims It Thwarted Ukrainian Sabotage Group from Crossing Border

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 13:21 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian law enforcement officers prevented an Ukrainian sabotage group from crossing into Russia. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said border guards and the units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering.

The governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said border guards and security forces had “thwarted" an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group that tried to cross into Russia.

Russia has this year repeatedly reported Ukrainian sabotage attempts on its borders, even sending helicopters to put down a dramatic cross-border incursion in the Belgorod region in May.

“Employees of the FSB border force of Russia and units of the Russian defence ministry thwarted an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Russian Federation by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The Bryansk region lies in western Russia, bordering Moscow-allied Belarus and Ukraine.

Like several other Russian border regions, it has been hit by regular Ukrainian attacks and shelling during Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues.
first published:September 05, 2023, 13:21 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 13:21 IST