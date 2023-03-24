Russia Envoy to India Dismisses Concerns of Impact on India Ties after Xi Jinping's Moscow Visit

Following the recent meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov responded on Thursday to concerns that its close alliance with China might negatively impact its relationship with India.

The Russian ambassador dismissed these concerns as unfounded and wishful thinking and indicated that Russia appears committed to maintaining and strengthening its ties with both Beijing and New Delhi.

During his recent visit to Moscow for a so-called ‘peace mission’, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strong leadership, which provided a diplomatic boost for Russia, as it faces criticism from the Western world and Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping's Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point!— Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) March 23, 2023

"Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping's Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point," Alipov said in a tweet on Thursday.

Alipov was referring to articles published in Indian media which analysed what consequences Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia may have on New Delhi-Moscow ties. He said that some experts believe Russia’s alliance with China could potentially harm its strategic alignment with India and dismissed those ideas as “wishful thinking.”

While Russia has applauded India’s stance on the war in Ukraine, both Moscow and Beijing were dismissive of certain G20 nations’ raising the Ukraine issue during the finance ministers’ and foreign ministers’ meeting held in Bengaluru and New Delhi, respectively, forcing India to walk a diplomatic tightrope with respect to publishing of the joint communique.

This led to no publishing of joint communique at the end of these meetings and a chair summary was released with a footnote: “Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration (15-16 November 2022), were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China.”

India is the current president of the G20.

China and Russia also did not refer to the G20 directly but did not like that security-related issues were being raised during meetings under the G20 framework.

