Russia Foils 'Ukraine Attack' on Crimea Involving 25 Drones
1-MIN READ

Russia Foils 'Ukraine Attack' on Crimea Involving 25 Drones

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 13:16 IST

Moscow, Russia

In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula. (AP)

In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula. (AP)

Moscow foils Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea. 25 drones destroyed or suppressed. Additional drones downed over Moscow airport

Russia said on Sunday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea with 25 drones overnight.

“Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with 25 drones of airplane type on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula. Sixteen Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems. Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having failed to reach the target, crashed into the waters of the Black Sea and Cape Tarkhankut," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Earlier, on the night of July 24, the Kyiv regime also attacked Crimea with drones. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all 17 vehicles were either shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

The report about the Crimea attack comes hours after three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport.

While one of the drones was shot down on the city’s outskirts, two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex.

Russia’s defence ministry said no one was injured.

