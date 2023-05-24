CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia Intercepts Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea
1-MIN READ

Russia Intercepts Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:36 IST

Moscow, Russia

Representative image o US Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber (Reuters)

Pentagon spokesman confirmed that US aircraft were intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in an exercise in Europe

Russia said Tuesday it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to “prevent violations of the state border" by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.

“After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base," the Russian defense ministry said.

The army prevented the violation of the border, the statement said, adding that “the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace."

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that US aircraft were intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in a “long-planned exercise in Europe."

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents.

Just over a week ago, Russia said two aircraft, one German and one French, were intercepted attempting to “violate" its airspace.

Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

    In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

    Russia’s defense ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:May 24, 2023, 01:36 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 01:36 IST