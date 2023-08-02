Russia Launches E-Visa for Indians: 10 Key Points to Note for Hassle-Free Travel

Russia has begun issuing electronic visas (e-visas) to Indian passport holders to boost international tourism and foster stronger ties with friendly countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia started issuing e-visas for Indian passport holders from August 1 onwards, according to a release issued by the Consulate of the Russian Federation, Thiruvananthapuram.

Here are the 10 key points that you should note:

About E-visas?

In 2020, Russia suspended the e-visa service due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. However, visitors are now allowed to apply for e-visas for trips to Russia.

The e-visa system extends to 52 countries, including India, streamlining the visa application process and eliminating the need to consult embassies.

Why E-visas?

Russian e-visas to Indian passport holders will facilitate quicker travel approval for diverse purposes such as business trips, guest visits, and tourism. It will also prove to be a hassle-free means to explore Russia.

E-visas offer the same rights as regular visas and remain valid for 60 days. During this period, visa holders must enter Russia, and they can stay for up to 16 days.

How E-visas?

Applicants from foreign countries intending to visit Russia must complete their travel application through an online process.

Visitors are required to submit their online applications at least 72 hours before their scheduled trip to Russia.

Applicants holding diplomatic positions or representing international organizations are exempt from the visa requirement.

After submitting the online request, applicants will receive a response via email, informing them of the status of their visa application.

Background info