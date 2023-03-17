CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia Likely Trying to Recover US Drone Debris in Black Sea, Says Pentagon
Russia Likely Trying to Recover US Drone Debris in Black Sea, Says Pentagon

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 06:44 IST

This image shows onboard footage from a US Air Force MQ-9 drone as it is approached the first time by a Russian SU-27 aircraft jettissoning fuel, over The Black Sea on March 14, 2023. (AFP)

A US official said Russian ships had been seen near the area where the drone had crashed, though they did not appear to have recovered any parts of the drone yet

The United States has indications that Russia is likely trying to recover debris from the US drone downed after a Russian intercept over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Pentagon said on Thursday, even as it played down Moscow’s prospects for success.

”We do have indications that Russia is likely making an effort to try to recover MQ-9 debris … however, we assess it’s very unlikely that they would be able to recover anything useful,” said Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian ships had been seen near the area where the drone had crashed, though they did not appear to have recovered any parts of the drone yet. It was not clear if they were still in the area.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
