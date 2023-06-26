CHANGE LANGUAGE
Russia Says Intercepted British Warplanes Over Black Sea
Russia Says Intercepted British Warplanes Over Black Sea

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 23:47 IST

Moscow, Russia

The ministry said the planes involved were two British Typhoon jets accompanied by an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft

Russia’s defence ministry said Monday it had scrambled two fighter jets as British warplanes approached its border above the Black Sea.

“As the Russian fighter jets approached, the foreign warplanes turned around and distanced themselves from the Russian border," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the planes involved were two British Typhoon jets accompanied by an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft.

“The Russian planes safely returned to their airfield. There was no violation of the Russian border," said the ministry.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

In May, Moscow said it had intercepted four American strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia also scrambled warplanes to intercept French, German, and Polish aircraft.

In April, an American Reaper MQ-9 military drone crashed in the Black Sea after a confrontation Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published:June 26, 2023, 23:47 IST
