CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pak UnrestSuella BravermanVice MediaTucker CarlsonKemal Kilicdaroglu
Home » World » Russia Says Shot Down UK Storm Shadow Missile Fired by Kyiv
1-MIN READ

Russia Says Shot Down UK Storm Shadow Missile Fired by Kyiv

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 17:51 IST

Moscow

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of a tank on a road to the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of a tank on a road to the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile

The Russian defence ministry said Monday that it had downed a long-range Storm Shadow missile fired by Ukrainian forces that had been provided by the UK.

“Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile" as well as 10 projectiles fired by HIMARS, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing, referring to the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
top videos
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 15, 2023, 17:51 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 17:51 IST