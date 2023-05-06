CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » World » Russia Says US 'Primarily' Responsible for Car Blast that Wounded Pro-Kremlin Writer
1-MIN READ

Russia Says US 'Primarily' Responsible for Car Blast that Wounded Pro-Kremlin Writer

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST

Moscow

Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin has been wounded in a car bomb blast. (Twitter/@AleksandrX13)

Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin has been wounded in a car bomb blast. (Twitter/@AleksandrX13)

The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States, Russia said

Russia’s foreign ministry said Saturday the United States was “primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

“The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that “the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Russia
  2. Ukraine
  3. kremlin
first published:May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST
last updated:May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST