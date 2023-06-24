Russia News LIVE: Wagner Group Enters Rostov as Chief Prigozhin 'Tries to Mount Coup'; Events in City Cancelled, Some Seek Support for Him

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 09:59 IST
Moscow, Russia
Russia-Ukraine News LIVE Update: Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry have increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces.
Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.
Videos surfaced on social media showed black smoke and military movements in the Voronezh region of Russia. The latest development came after videos posted on social media showed military helicopters flying over the Russian city of Rostov and armoured vehicles on city streets on Saturday morning.
According to a BNO News report, all public events in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don have been cancelled, the governor said. Earlier today, videos surfaced on social media showing military helicopters flying over the Russian city of Rostov and armoured vehicles on city streets.
A Russia oligarch and a mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin is a close aide of Russian President Vladmimir Putin. He is often referred as ‘Putin’s chef’ as he owns restaurants and catering companies that provide services to the Kremlin.
According to the prosecutor general of Russia, Prigozhin is under investigation for “armed rebellion”.
According to a New York Times report, several internet service providers in Russia have blocked users from accessing Google News after Russian generals accused Wagner chief, Yevgeny V Prigozhin, of attempting a coup.
In an audio message posted on his Telegram channel, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday said his units were hit by a helicopter on a highway. He then threatened to “destroy everything” in his way.
According to a CNN report, Prigozhin said, “One of the assault squads came under fire from the helicopters. The Wagner units are intact, the helicopter is destroyed and is burning in the forest. We will take it as a threat and destroy everything around us.”
According to an update on his Telegram group, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out in the city on the basis of “incoming information”. The said measures include “additional control on the roads” and “limitations on holding public events.”
Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces. Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force is ‘ready to die’.
According to local Russian media, Wagner fighters have cordoned off the military headquarters, city administration building, Russian intelligence (FSB) office and local police station.
According to the latest report, the Wagner group has entered the Russian city of Rostov.
According to a CNN report, videos surfaced on social media showing military helicopters flying over the Russian city of Rostov and armoured vehicles on city streets on Saturday morning.
The Governor of the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, Igor Artamono has urged people to remain indoors. “A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region,” Artamonov was quoted as saying by AFP.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.
Tensions are rising between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry as the Wagner leader has threatened to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces.
Russian intelligence offices in Voronezh and Lipetsk regions have been evacuated due to a rising chance of a coup in Russia as the local media confirmed that unidentified men in military fatigues have surrounded the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.
According to local Russian media, Wagner fighters have cordoned off the military headquarters, city administration building, Russian intelligence (FSB) office and local police station. Local Russian news media outlets also believe that there are defective Russian troops among the Wagner mercenaries.
Igor Artamonov, governor of the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, urged people to remain calm and remain indoors. “A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region,” Artamonov was quoted as saying by AFP.