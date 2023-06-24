Russia News LIVE: Wagner Group Enters Rostov as Chief Prigozhin 'Tries to Mount Coup'; Events in City Cancelled, Some Seek Support for Him

Russia-Ukraine News LIVE Update: Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry have increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces.

Prigozhin said his 25,000-strong force is ‘ready to die’. “We have goals, we are all willing to die. Because we are dying for our motherland, we are dying for the Russian people, who must be liberated from the people who are killing civilians,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by BNO News.