Guns, Gold Bars, Wigs: Inside Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's Lavish Mansion Raided by Russian Forces

A raid by Russian security forces has revealed pictures and videos from Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s lavish mansion and office in St Petersburg. The images broadcast by Russian media showed police entering Prigozhin’s residence, a vast and luxurious mansion with a helicopter parked in the grounds.

The forces discovered a wardrobe full of wigs, gold bars and a stuffed alligator among other bizarre things from his residence after the Wagner chief’s failed coup attempt last month, according to a report by pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestia.

Stacks of wigs, gold bars, a large hammer with the inscription "For important conversations" and a stuffed crocodileSuch items were found in Yevgeny Prigozhin's villa. Photos of the search were published by the Russian portals Fontanka and Izvestia pic.twitter.com/34rjBpYBAt— Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) July 6, 2023

Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership on June 23 and sent an armed column towards Moscow in the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership. Prigozhin later called off his men, and agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus.

The videos of the raid, reportedly from June 25, also show assault weapons, ammunition, wads of rubles and dollars, gold ingots and a photograph allegedly showing the severed heads of the Wagner leader’s enemies at the mansion.

The lavish mansion also had a lengthy indoor swimming pool with a bathing area, slides and a jacuzzi while the rooms were lit up with glass chandeliers.

Izvestia released footage of Russian security forces entering Prigozhin's residence and offices on the outskirts of St. Petersburg on June 24.Coords: 60.001485,30.162491 pic.twitter.com/kLNkR9nKv0 — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 5, 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s wardrobe had a collection of wigs of colours ranging from grey to a mousy brown while photos showing the Wagner chief using them for disguise. The photographs, taken from Prigozhin’s personal albums, appear to have been taken during trips to various African and Middle Eastern countries where Wagner had presence in recent years.

It was also claimed that cash worth 600 million roubles ($6.4 million) had been found in the Wagner chief’s properties. Several passports in Prigozhin’s name but with photos of different people were also discovered from his residence.

Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, has claimed Wagner had received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.7 billion) in state funds.

Cannot believe I am spreading Russian news but Prigozhin has not denied it. According to "Izvestia" the home of Yevheni #Prigozhin was raised and private sanctuary, medical facilities, room for weapons, loads of cash and wigs (yes, wigs) were detected. pic.twitter.com/2RVIZyEXJm— Jaanika Merilo (@jaanikamerilo) July 5, 2023

In a stunning admission earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said for the first time that Russian authorities “fully" financed the paramilitary outfit.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, Wagner received more than 86 billion rubles from the Russian state, Putin said. Private mercenary groups are banned under Russian law.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that agents from the Federal Security Services have raided the headquarters of the Wagner Group in St Petersburg to find evidence against Prigozhin.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that Wagner chief Prigozhin is still in Russia and none of the mercenary group’s fighters have set up in Belarus.

“As far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in Saint Petersburg… He is not in Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.