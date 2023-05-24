CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DeSantisModi-Albanese MeetPeter DuttonKhalistanUS Presidential Elections
Home » World » Russia Will Respond to Future Incursions 'Extremely Harshly': Ministry
1-MIN READ

Russia Will Respond to Future Incursions 'Extremely Harshly': Ministry

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 19:07 IST

Moscow

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: AFP)

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: AFP)

The incursion was the most serious since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine last year, with fighting in Russia's Belgorod region lasting days

Moscow will respond to attacks on Russian soil “extremely harshly", Russia’s defence minister warned Wednesday, after Russian jets and artillery fought off an armed group that crossed from Ukraine.

The incursion was the most serious since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine last year, with fighting in Russia’s Belgorod region lasting days.

“We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants," Sergei Shoigu told military officials, according to comments published by the defence ministry.

He reported Russian forces had killed “more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists" and had destroyed armed vehicles during the skirmishes, claims AFP is unable to independently verify.

Moscow said that the remaining fighters had been driven back across the border.

top videos

    Shoigu said “wounded soldiers and the families of the dead" will be given grants of up to 5 million rubles ($62,550), as well as have loans paid off.

    Members of two anti-Kremlin groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, claimed responsibility for the incursion while Kyiv denied official involvement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Russia
    first published:May 24, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 19:07 IST