CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Xi JinpingNorth KoreaGene SpectorSouth Africa PollsTrump Case
Home » World » Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Jointly Patrol Pacific Ocean
1-MIN READ

Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Jointly Patrol Pacific Ocean

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:53 IST

Moscow, Russia

Participants sail boats during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise North.Interaction - 2023 in the waters of the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released July 20, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Participants sail boats during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise North.Interaction - 2023 in the waters of the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released July 20, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Russian and Chinese navy conduct joint Pacific Ocean patrols and naval exercises in East China Sea. Details of their operations

Russian and Chinese navy ships have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea and has travelled more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of patrolling," the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Russia
  2. China
  3. Pacific Ocean
first published:August 18, 2023, 09:53 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 09:53 IST