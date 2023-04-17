Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov Arrives in India on 2-Day Visit, to Discuss Bilateral Trade, Economic Ties

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on Monday arrived in India on a two-day visit primarily to attend an inter-governmental meeting on trade, culture and science and technology.

Manturov will co-chair an inter-governmental Russian-India Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will also meet with the business representatives from both countries. Manturov is also Russia’s minister for trade and industry as well.

A plenary meeting of the inter-governmental commission (IGC) will be held on the second day of his visit i.e., Tuesday, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the meeting.

The two sides will discuss a range of issues of bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister will also hold several bilateral meetings during his stay to strengthen bilateral trade, economic and human cooperation.

The key item on the agenda of the Manturov-Jaishankar meeting is to explore means to increase Indian exports to Russia. Russia is seeking bigger Indian investments in the far east. The two sides will also focus on payment in national currencies for trade.

Interestingly, Manturov spent his childhood in Mumbai where his father was posted as a diplomat in the Soviet Union Consulate.

This visit is significant as this is the first visit of senior member of Putin cabinet after Ukrainian Deputy foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova’s visit.

Manturov’s visit will be followed by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shouigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting India to participate in ministerial level meetings of SCO.

Russia and India both consider their mutual affinity to be a ‘special and privileged strategic partnership.’

