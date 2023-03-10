CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bilawal BhuttoGina RaimondoLi QiangSVB CollapseBoeing 737 Max
Home » World » Russian Missile Barrage on Ukraine 'Brutal, Unjustified', Says White House
1-MIN READ

Russian Missile Barrage on Ukraine 'Brutal, Unjustified', Says White House

Curated By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 00:00 IST

Aboard Air Force One

This photo shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)

This photo shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)

The attacks, which included the use of state-of-the-art Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, have killed at least nine people, knocked out electricity for many Ukrainians and disrupted power at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The White House on Thursday called the latest barrage of Russian missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “brutal" and “unjustified."

It is “devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One. The attacks, which included the use of state-of-the-art Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, have killed at least nine people, knocked out electricity for many Ukrainians, and disrupted power at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Russia
  2. Ukraine
  3. White House
first published:March 10, 2023, 00:00 IST
last updated:March 10, 2023, 00:00 IST
Read More