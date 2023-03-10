Russian Missile Barrage on Ukraine 'Brutal, Unjustified', Says White House

The White House on Thursday called the latest barrage of Russian missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “brutal" and “unjustified."

It is “devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One. The attacks, which included the use of state-of-the-art Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, have killed at least nine people, knocked out electricity for many Ukrainians, and disrupted power at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

