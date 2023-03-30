CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :S JaishankarSaudi ArabiaSCOPakistanImran Khan
Home » World » Russian Security Chief Nikolay Patrushev Calls on PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Russian Security Chief Nikolay Patrushev Calls on PM Modi

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 00:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Top Russian security official Patrushev is in India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the SCO members states in the national capital. (Image: Russian Embassy in India/Twitter)

Top Russian security official Patrushev is in India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the SCO members states in the national capital. (Image: Russian Embassy in India/Twitter)

The top Russian security official is in India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the SCO member states in the national capital

Russia’s Secretary of the Russian Security Council (NSA) Nikolay Patrushev on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

“Issues of the Russian-Indian bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were discussed,” the Russian embassy in India said in a tweet.

The top Russian security official was in India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in the national capital. India, as the current chair of the SCO, hosted a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA).

RELATED NEWS

Patrushev on Wednesday also held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and discussed regional and international issues, along with ways to further cooperation between the two countries in the field of security.

“While on a visit to NewDelhi, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with #India’s National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval,” the Russian embassy said.

The meeting between Patrushev and NSA Doval came as Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on Wednesday to ramp up oil sales to India.

In a statement, Rosneft said that its CEO Igor Sechin had traveled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.

“Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies as well (as) diversify the grades to India," Rosneft said in a statement, as quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

This comes a day after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow’s oil sales to India had surged more than twentyfold last year.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. India
  2. Russia
first published:March 30, 2023, 00:31 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 00:31 IST