'Russian Soldiers Stealing Household Items, Even Toilet Bowls': Ukraine Minister Says During India Visit

Ukraine first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is on her maiden visit to Delhi, urged India to bring peace to the conflict and talked about the horrors of war as a result of the Russian aggression.

Dzhaparova revealed chilling details of how Russian soldiers committed human rights abuse and even steal household items during their aggression against Ukraine.

She went on to claim that intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers reveal that they were talking about stealing household items from Ukrainian households even “toilet bowls.”

“When we receive intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers with their wives and mothers, they are about what to steal from Ukrainian households, they steal sometimes even toilet bowls,” the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said, according to ANI.

Emine Dzhaparova’s visit to India is the first from Ukraine after Russia began its invasion of the east European country on February 24 last year.

“If someone comes to rape you, what possible language can you find to talk to… I was really impressed when I got to know that there was an 11-year-old boy who was raped in front of his mother and he lost his ability to speak… There is no room for proper language. February 24 change everything for Ukraine,” the minister added.

Earlier in 2022, Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, claimed that Russia was using rape and sexual violence as part of its “military strategy” in Ukraine.

Emine Dzhaparova described India as a global leader and a ‘Vishwaguru’ which can play a role in addressing global challenges. She further said it is important to have India on board in the Ukrainian conflict.

Dzhaparova also suggested India to recognise the dangers of not stopping those who prefer to push their agenda with “impunity” alluding to India’s two big neighbours Pakistan and China and said Russian invasion could serve as an example of how to handle “difficult neighbours".

“On the question of India’s involvement- as a leader of the global south as a country holding the G20 presidency- we hope that India will be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges, economic challenges, energy challenges and nuclear challenges to a great extent," Dzhaparova said.

“India also has a difficult neighbourhood with China and Pakistan. The Crimea episode has a lesson for India as well. Whenever impunity happens and if it is not stopped, it becomes bigger," she said.

A report published last year in The Moscow Times revealed that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have sent home at least 58 metric tons of looted goods in just three months of war in Ukraine.

