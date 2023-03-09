Russian Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia Plant 'Serious Breach' of Nuclear Safety, Says EU

The European Union’s top diplomat said Thursday that the Russian strikes in Ukraine, which caused the disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant from the grid, was a “serious breach" of nuclear safety.

The interruption of the power supply, which was restored by midday on Thursday, meant that emergency diesel generators had to be used to cool the plant, which had “significantly" increased the risk of a nuclear accident, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“This is a serious breach to the nuclear safety, caused by Russia," Borell told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting the EU’s development ministers in Stockholm.

“Zaporizhzhia is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe… and Russia is putting in danger the entirety of our joint European continent, Russia included," he added.

The strike on the plant came during a fresh wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine which killed at least nine people and led to power outages across the country.

Read all the Latest News here