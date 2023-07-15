Sandalwood Sitar to Macron, Pochampally Silk to His Wife: A Look at Exquisite Gifts from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented French President Emmanuel Macron with a sandalwood replica of a sitar and gifted Brigitte Macron, the French First Lady, a Pochampally silk ikat fabric enclosed in a sandalwood box.

The exquisite replica of the Sitar, crafted from pure sandalwood, showcases the ancient art of sandalwood carving from Southern India. Adorned with images of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and music, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, this decorative piece also features intricate carvings depicting motifs from Indian culture, alongside the majestic peacock – India’s national bird, according to an official release.

Pochampally silk ikat saree enclosed in a sandalwood box was gifted to First Lady Brigitte Macron by PM Modi. Originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, the Pochampally silk ikat fabric stands as a captivating testament to India’s opulent textile heritage, according to an official statement. To enhance its allure, the Ikat silk fabric was presented in a decorative Sandalwood Box.

PM Modi gifted a sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate. Crafted from pure sandalwood, the exquisite elephant figurines exude grace and majesty. Meticulously carved, they symbolize wisdom, strength and good fortune in Indian culture.

The Prime Minister presented a hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly.

Renowned globally for their craftsmanship and softness, Kashmir’s hand-knitted silk carpets are truly exceptional due to its intricate knots and vibrant colors. Notably, Kashmiri silk carpets possess a remarkable quality of displaying varying hues when observed from different angles, creating a fascinating day-and-night effect. This captivating attribute gives the illusion of two distinct carpets instead of a single one.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was gifted a marble inlay table top.

‘Marble Inlay Work’ adorns marble with semi-precious stones, creating a captivating art form. With Makrana marble as the base, sourced for its superior quality, skilled artisans meticulously cut and engrave semi-precious stones from different regions in Rajasthan and other Indian cities. The stones are intricately shaped and placed into grooves, transforming the marble furniture into stunning and vibrant masterpieces.

Meanwhile, French President Macron presented Prime Minister Modi with a framed facsimile of a 1916 photograph capturing a Parisian offering flowers to a Sikh officer and a replica of the Charlemagne chessmen, which dates back to the 11th Century. In further appreciation, Macron also gifted Modi with a collection of novels, including Marcel Proust’s “A la recherche du temps perdu" (In Search of Lost Time).