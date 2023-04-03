Saudi Arabia to Invite Syria's Bashar al-Assad for Arab Leaders Summit in First Since War: Report

Saudi Arabia is planning to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to an Arab League summit this year, a report has said. The summit, scheduled to take place on May 19, will be hosted in Riyadh.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will travel to Damascus in coming weeks to hand Assad a formal invitation to attend the summit scheduled for May 19, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the plans.

If Bashar al-Assad attends the conference, it would formally end Syria’s regional isolation after the Syrian Civil War.

Assad’s attendance would also mark a significant development in his rehabilitation within the Arab world since 2011 when Syria was suspended from the 22-member organisation.

“We are not supposed to be informed in advance about the assumed visit,” Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the Arab League secretary general, said.

Several Arab countries rushed to Syria’s aid after a February 6 earthquake killed tens of thousands in the war-torn country and neighbouring Turkey. But the aftermath of the quake saw heavyweights like Saudi Arabia send aid to Syria, followed by talks between Riyadh and Damascus to resume consular services.

Reports last month said Saudi Arabia and Syria had reached an agreement to reopen their embassies after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

However, the Saudi foreign ministry did not confirm an agreement was reached but said it was in talks with the Syrian foreign ministry to resume consular services.

Meanwhile, Cairo has also resumed contact with Assad as Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on Saturday during the first official visit by a Syrian foreign minister to Cairo in over a decade.

Saudi has also eased tensions with long-time rival Iran recently with China acting as the mediator. Riyadh and Tehran are now preparing to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, with a meeting between their two top diplomats due before the end of Ramadan.

