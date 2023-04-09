Saudi, Omani Delegations Arrive in Yemeni Capital to Hold Talks with Houthi Leader

Saudi and Omani delegations arrived in Yemeni capital Sanaa to hold talks with the head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Houthi-run news agency Saba said on Sunday.

Quoting a source in the Houthi presidential council, the report said the delegations and Mahdi al-Mashat would discuss ”lifting the siege with all its repercussions”, an end to aggression, and the restoration of the Yemeni people’s rights, including paying the salaries of all state employees from oil and gas revenue.

Nearly a decade of war in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Huthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering the conflict with the government which has been backed for eight years by a military coalition led by regional heavyweight Riyadh.

The rapprochement between the two great regional rivals, Shiite-majority Iran and mainly Sunni Saudi Arabia, has fuelled hopes of reduced tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday released over a dozen war prisoners to their rivals, the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The release came as Omani officials arrived in the Yemeni capital as part of international efforts to end Yemen’s years-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here