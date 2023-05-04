CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting LIVE: Bilawal to Urge SCO for Trade Ties, Aid, Focus on Climate

Live now

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Updates: Foreign ministers of SCO member states are holding a two-day summit in Goa.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:44 IST

Panaji, Goa

SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Updates: India will host foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states on Thursday for the two-day long SCO Foreign Ministers Conclave. The meeting will be held in Goa and the state is ready to welcome the delegations. Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar already reached the coastal state to take stock of the preparations ahead of the meeting. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign ministers of other SCO member states are attending the meeting. One of the key talking points of the meeting is Read More

May 04, 2023 09:43 IST

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Address Climate Change, Trade Ties at SCO

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also address climate change and urge member states to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan. He will also highlight the problems faced by Pakistan due to devastating floods last year. Read more here.

May 04, 2023 09:22 IST

Foreign Ministers Likely to Hold Discussions on Afghanistan

One of the main topics expected to be discussed during the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa is the overall situation in Afghanistan. There are concerns that the country may turn into a breeding ground for terrorism under Taliban rule, and the regional security situation is also rapidly evolving.

May 04, 2023 08:55 IST

Why is the Foreign Ministers Conclave Being Held in Goa?

The SCO will be presided over by India from 2022 to 2023 under a rotational presidency.

May 04, 2023 08:50 IST

All eyes on Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the SCO foreign ministers conclave. His visit will be the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in over six years. His predecessor Sartaj Aziz, who served during the Nawaz Sharif-led government, last visited India for the Heart of Asia conference in 2016.

May 04, 2023 08:45 IST

Who All Are Attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit?

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the SCO foreign ministers conference in Goa will be hosted by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

May 04, 2023 08:37 IST

What is on agenda for the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit?

Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will convene in Goa on May 4th and 5th to discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security.

May 04, 2023 08:19 IST

Sergey Lavrov Arrives in Goa

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov along with the delegation has arrived in Goa for the SCO Summit

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attending the meeting. This is the first time in over six years that a Pakistani foreign minister will visit India for a multilateral summit. Bilawal’s predecessor Sartaj Aziz, foreign minister under the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, visited India in 2016 for the Heart of Asia conference. Bilawal is set to arrive on May 4 afternoon. Lavrov arrived on Thursday morning and Gang is expected to arrive later in the day. SCO foreign ministers will discuss various regional and international issues, increasing cooperation between SCO members, climate change and also measures to increase economic cooperation.

