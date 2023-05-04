SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting LIVE: Bilawal to Urge SCO for Trade Ties, Aid, Focus on Climate

Live now
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:44 IST
Panaji, Goa
SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Updates: India will host foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states on Thursday for the two-day long SCO Foreign Ministers Conclave. The meeting will be held in Goa and the state is ready to welcome the delegations. Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar already reached the coastal state to take stock of the preparations ahead of the meeting. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign ministers of other SCO member states are attending the meeting. One of the key talking points of the meeting is Read More
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also address climate change and urge member states to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan. He will also highlight the problems faced by Pakistan due to devastating floods last year. Read more here.
One of the main topics expected to be discussed during the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa is the overall situation in Afghanistan. There are concerns that the country may turn into a breeding ground for terrorism under Taliban rule, and the regional security situation is also rapidly evolving.
The SCO will be presided over by India from 2022 to 2023 under a rotational presidency.
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the SCO foreign ministers conclave. His visit will be the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in over six years. His predecessor Sartaj Aziz, who served during the Nawaz Sharif-led government, last visited India for the Heart of Asia conference in 2016.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the SCO foreign ministers conference in Goa will be hosted by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will convene in Goa on May 4th and 5th to discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov along with the delegation has arrived in Goa for the SCO Summit
