SCO Meet: Jaishankar Holds Talks With China's FM, Says Focus Remains on Ensuring Peace in Border Areas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a detailed discussion with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the India-China bilateral relationship and focused on ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The talks took place in a beach resort in Goa’s Benaulim on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Both the leaders also discussed the upcoming SCO summit, G20 summit, and BRICS summit.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20, and BRICS."

A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/hxheaPnTqG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023

Both leaders met for the second time in the last two months. Gang visited India in March to attend a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Jaishankar had held talks with Gang during which he conveyed to him that the state of India-China relations is “abnormal" because of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

On April 27, during the sidelines of a conclave of the SCO defence ministers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that China’s violation of existing border agreements “eroded" the entire basis of ties between the two countries and that all issues relating to the frontier must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The Indian and the Chinese troops are locked in a standoff at a few friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for the last three years though they disengaged in several places following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

India has been maintaining that the relationship between the two countries should be based on “three mutuals" - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and in the Gogra area.

(with inputs from PTI)

