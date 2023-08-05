CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kai CenatCyberattackECOWASDonald TrumpUkraine Drone Attack
Home » World » Secret Docs Case: Trump Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges
1-MIN READ

Secret Docs Case: Trump Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 07:56 IST

Miami, United States

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a new set of charges for alleged mishandling of top secret government documents. (Image: Reuters)

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a new set of charges for alleged mishandling of top secret government documents. (Image: Reuters)

The former president Donald Trump now has been charged with additional felonies in the mishandling of classified docs.

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to the new charges filed against him for allegedly mishandling top secret government documents.

The 77-year-old Trump was charged with three additional felonies in a superseding indictment handed down last week by special counsel Jack Smith.

In a written notice on Friday to the US district court in Florida handling the case, Trump pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present at his August 10 arraignment on the new charges.

The plea came one day after Trump pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Washington to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May of next year for allegedly taking classified documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate and refusing to return them.

He pleaded not guilty in June to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The additional charges filed against Trump last week by Smith, the special counsel, relate to his alleged efforts to obstruct the FBI investigation and its bid to recover the classified documents.

Trump is accused in the latest indictment of attempting to delete security camera footage at Mar-A-Lago to prevent it from being provided to the FBI and a grand jury.

Also charged in the case are Trump’s longtime personal aide Waltine “Walt" Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-A-Lago property manager.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. donald trump
  2. classified documents
  3. mar-a-lago
first published:August 05, 2023, 07:56 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 07:56 IST