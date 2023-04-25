Secretly Selling Ordnance to Ukraine while Courting Russia for Cheap Crude: Pak's Double Game | Analysis

For over a year now, Russia and Ukraine have been involved in a bitter conflict that has wrought great destruction and loss of lives.

One of the main reasons for the prolonged conflict is the assistance extended by Ukraine’s Western allies, who openly support Kyiv by extending all types of assistance to it.

However, CNN-News18 this time is focusing not on the role of Western countries in the conflict but on Pakistan’s deep and deceptive involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war to serve its selfish interests.

It may not be surprising to readers that Pakistan is extremely good at the art of playing deceptive roles and adopting double standards, both in its domestic arena as well as in various international fora on issues related not only to India but also to certain critical global matters in order to achieve its desired objectives.

This deceptive and cunning strategy of Islamabad once again came to the fore in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The conflict also exposed to the world community Pakistan’s practice of adopting double standards and its persistent tendency to betray its close allies.

Though we are aware that Pakistan has been adopting a public posture of neutrality in the war, especially on international platforms, and has been advocating a ceasefire as well as mediation and negotiations between the two warring parties to peacefully resolve the contentious issues, the Ukrainian army’s growing need for ammunition is now being met clandestinely by Pakistan, albeit with the support of the United States and the United Kingdom as well as other NATO members, including Poland and Germany.

While Pakistan is busy courting Russia for the past few months to clinch a deal to import crude oil at discounted rates as well as to obtain much-needed spares for its military’s hardware, its ordnance factory has been clandestinely shipping multiple consignments of arms and ammunition from Karachi port through vessels flying US and other Western nations’ flags, to Poland and Germany for their onward delivery to Ukraine in exchange for financial aid to deal with its deepening economic crisis and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

These defence stores include 120 mm Mortar High Explosive cartridges, MBRL rockets, detonators, primers, fuzes, M-107 155MM projectiles, and Anza Mark-II Man Portable Air Defence Systems.

There is a general perception that Russians are shrewd and have a strong intelligence network to monitor the adverse developments that tend to compromise their interests.

It is indeed surprising that Russians failed to get the wind of the double game being played by the Pakistanis against them.

The Russian public would be depressed if they came to know that while their country’s delegation was on a visit to Islamabad recently and was religiously holding negotiations with the Pakistani leadership on the modalities of exporting crude oil at discounted prices, Islamabad was busy backstabbing and plotting to defeat Russian forces with its ordnance factory loading hundreds of containers of dangerous defence stores in third-country merchant vessels, berthed at the Karachi port, for shipping to Ukraine through Poland and Germany to stall the Russian military’s planned advancements into Ukrainian territories.

This may provide an answer to the puzzle of how the war was extending for more than a year, given the fact that Ukraine had long ago exhausted its supply of ammunition.

The point to note is Pakistan had managed to successfully hoodwink the global community since August 2022 by secretly shipping arms and ammunition to Ukraine while publicly advocating a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Pakistan’s hypocritical stance was also evident when it abstained during voting on multiple UN resolutions that criticised Russia for aggression. Interestingly, a Pakistan foreign office spokesperson claimed that Islamabad does not want to be a part of any bloc politics or take sides. It is now clear that according to Pakistan’s dictionary, supplying weapons to one warring party and getting concessions from another, while underlining its abstention from voting in UN resolutions against Russia, does not constitute taking sides.

Since the hypocrisy of Pakistan in the international arena is now laid threadbare by some well-documented media reports by EurAsian Times as well Twitter accounts such as Ukraine Weapons Tracker, many allies of Pakistan in the Central Asian republics and West Asia should watch their backs, lest they are also backstabbed by Pakistan in case they happen to be a party to any future conflicts.

Read all the Latest News here