Barricades Outside British High Commission in Delhi Removed; In London, More Cops Deployed at Indian Mission

The Delhi Police on Wednesday removed barricades in front of the British High Commission in New Delhi, but the security of the diplomatic mission remains intact, officials said.

“The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed," a senior police officer said.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the barricades removed from outside the mission and the residence of High Commissioner Alex Ellis.

#WATCH | Barricades removed from outside the British High Commission in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nNiSAKxTb2— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We do not comment on security matters." India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security" after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

The move by Delhi Police has come days after the Indian tricolour at the country’s High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists.

Breaking: India removes all external security infront of the British High commission & high commissioner's residence. Move come after Indian commission in London was vandalized by Khalistani extremists. pic.twitter.com/GloYp1e8a9— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, hours after India’s move, the UK government deployed more policemen and barricades outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday.

During the vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London, there was no visible security outside the premises while a group of people chanting pro-Khalistan slogans vandalised the consulate.

Top British officials have said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission “seriously", as they condemned as “disgraceful" and “completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the Indian mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi Police sources said that around 12 barricades from outside the British High Commission and the residence of the British High Commissioner in Chanakyapuri were removed.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security".

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds “unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

