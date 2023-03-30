Separatist Groups Gather for Low-key Protest at Indian Mission in London

A small group of protesters carrying pro-Khalistan placards and banners in support of Kashmiri separatist leaders gathered for a low-key demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here on Thursday, amid a strong security presence.

The protests, which are being coordinated across the UK and US, are planned over a course of a few days as part of a #PunjabUnderSiege social media campaign.

The Metropolitan Police said it is aware of the “planned protests” and has a “robust” policing plan in place to prevent any disorder.

“The Met is aware of planned protests outside the Indian High Commission this week and has a robust policing plan in place to respond to any crime or disorder,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“We are working with organisers to minimise disruption and delays in the area,” the spokesperson added.

Several police officers could be seen patrolling the area and a police van was stationed outside India House, as the protesters were once again confined to a barricaded enclosure opposite the mission.

Downing Street said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aware of the issue and the UK Foreign Office is leading discussions around the “security review” for the Indian High Commission in London, confirmed by the British government earlier.

Asked if the issue is likely to impact the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The two issues are unconnected and the trade talks with India continue. Both sides want to see an enhanced relationship between our two countries.

“On security, we expressed our concerns about the scenes we saw outside the High Commission and a review is underway.” While the latest protests outside India House in London are expected over three days until Saturday, there is a demonstration planned outside the Indian Consulate in Birmingham on Sunday.

On Friday, the same groups called a protest at the LA Federal Building in Los Angeles in the US to “raise awareness for #PunjabUnderSiege”.

Banners for such demonstrations have been circulating on social media to coincide with the Punjab Police’s manhunt for Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh.

Last weekend saw groups gathering at Parliament Square in London along with similar protests called in the cities of Toronto, Vancouver, Indianapolis and Fresno.

During a planned demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London last Wednesday, protesters hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission.

They have since taken to social media to allege that the objects were hurled by the Indian mission instead, allegations which have been countered by India House.

It comes in the wake of violent disorder at the Indian mission earlier this month, when pro-Khalistan extremists smashed windows and also attempted to pull down the Tricolour from its flagpole at the mission.

India registered a strong protest with the UK government and the issue was also raised in the House of Commons. It followed UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s statement to condemn the “unacceptable“ acts of violence and an assurance to conduct a security review at the Indian mission in London.

“We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this,” said Cleverly.

Meanwhile, government ministers have also been holding talks with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami to reiterate plans to review the security measures at India House. P

